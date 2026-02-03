Dusan Vlahovic is set to leave Juventus at the end of this season as a free agent, with the striker running down his contract at the club. The Bianconeri had previously attempted to negotiate a new deal some months ago, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement, leading the club to abandon efforts to retain him.

There had been speculation that Vlahovic might commit his future to Juventus by signing a fresh contract, but the club appears no longer interested in keeping him. As a result, he is expected to depart once his current deal expires, drawing the attention of clubs eager to acquire a proven goalscorer without paying a transfer fee.

Premier League Clubs Take Notice

Per Calciomercato, two Premier League sides, Newcastle United and Chelsea, have already made enquiries regarding the striker. Both clubs believe that Vlahovic can offer significant value and may provide an immediate impact in their squads. They view him as a forward capable of producing important performances in a top European league, making him an attractive prospect ahead of next season.

Newcastle United are reportedly seeking a striker to complement their existing attack, while Chelsea is exploring options to bolster their frontline. Vlahovic’s experience and record of scoring in Serie A make him a viable candidate for either club, and negotiations may begin in earnest in the coming weeks.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus Planning for the Future

While Vlahovic’s departure appears inevitable, Juventus are already looking ahead. The club is expected to prioritise the signing of a top striker in the upcoming transfer window to lead their attack next season. Strengthening this position is crucial for the Bianconeri as they aim to remain competitive both domestically and in European competitions.

The situation underscores the challenges Juventus face in retaining key players amid contract disputes. At the same time, it highlights the club’s proactive approach to squad management, ensuring they remain prepared to address potential gaps and maintain a strong attacking presence for the season ahead.