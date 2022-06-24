Juventus remains open to the idea of offloading Moise Kean even though he is just halfway through his two-year loan spell at the club from Everton.

The Azzurri striker was developed at the Allianz Stadium, but he has been poor in the last year and Juve could easily cut short his loan spell and send him back to England.

They have now gotten some help from clubs in the Premier League, with a new report claiming two sides from the competition have interest in him.

Corriere Dello Sport claims Nottingham Forest and Fulham have become interested in a move for the former PSG loanee.

Both clubs have just secured a return to the English topflight, and they are keen to add him to their squad.

However, the report says he is unhappy with the interested clubs and he will wait for a better suitor to make a move to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Kean’s return has been poor and we need to get rid of him quickly so that another attacker can be added to our squad.

Ideally, he should be considered a partner to Dusan Vlahovic, but he has been so poor that we cannot trust him with that role.

The striker will need to leave to get his career back on track and we hope a new club that will entice him will make their move.