Two Premier League clubs challenge Juventus for Zaniolo

In the recent weeks, an increasing number of news reports has been linking Nicolò Zaniolo to Juventus.

The young star missed the majority of the action from the last two campaigns due to back-to-back ACL injuries.

Thankfully, the Italian is healthy once again, and returned to being a pillar for Roma.

But for how long?

The former Inter and Fiorentina youth product has a contract that ties him to the capital side until 2024, but he appears unwilling to renew it.

Moreover, the Giallorossi could be willing to sell this summer in order to balance the books.

But while Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation, they aren’t the only club in the running.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will face competition from two Premier League clubs.

The first side is the newly-rich Newcastle United, while the second is none other than Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs have been busy on the Italian front since the arrival of the former Juventus director, signing the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juve FC say

If it goes down to an auction, the Old Lady will find it hard to compete against the richer English sides who are always ready to flex their muscles on the transfer market.

However, the player’s will could play a major role in deciding the outcome, and Zaniolo is after all a childhood Juventus supporter.

So perhaps he’d be willing to push for a transfer to Turin reminiscently to Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli.