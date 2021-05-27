Two EPL clubs could be interested in Szczesny, as Juve try to land Donnarumma

After the announcement of his departure from Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma is now looking to start an adventure elsewhere.

For their part, Juventus are longtime admirers of the young Italian, and now would be the perfect time to secure his services as a free agent.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri will be facing some serious competition for his signature, with the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United all reportedly in the running, at least according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

Moreover, if the Old Lady wishes to land the 22-year-old goalkeeper, then they must find a buyer for their current number one.

Wojciech Szczesny had his ups and downs throughout the campaign, but he remains a solid option between the posts.

However, Juve’s obsession in Donnarumma could see them sacrificing the Polish shot-stopper, and the report believes that the latter could be destined for a return to England.

The 31-year-old previously played for Arsenal and would probably relish a return to the Premier League. The source claims that Chelsea and Everton could both be interested in his services.

The Blues have been searching for a reliable pair of gloves since the departure of Thibaut Courtois towards Real Madrid, whilst Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees might consider Szczesny to be an upgrade on Jordan Pickford.

On another note, the report adds that Mattia Perin’s return to Turin would be a temporary one, as the former Genoa goalkeeper isn’t planning on spending next season sitting on Juve’s bench, and would therefore push for a move elsewehere.