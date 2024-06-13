Matías Soulé is being followed by several clubs, with reports suggesting he could leave Juventus this summer.

The attacker spent the last campaign on loan at Frosinone, where he was in fantastic form.

Juve was happy with his performance during the loan spell, and he even turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia in January.

The Argentinian wants to make a name for himself as a Juventus player, and the Bianconeri are expected to give him a chance to achieve this in the upcoming campaign.

However, Juve remains open to his departure, and Tuttojuve reveals he has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

The report claims that West Ham and Leicester City are looking to add him to their squads, and they will compete against some Serie A sides that are also willing to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Soule did well on loan at Frosinone, so it is not a surprise that so many clubs are now interested in signing him.

The attacker will feel he deserves a chance at the new Juventus, but we need money to complete other transfers and should sell if a good offer comes in.

Premier League clubs have more money to offer than Serie A teams, and he could play in England’s top flight next term.