Two Premier League clubs reportedly interested in wantaway Juventus midfielder

Following two and a half seasons filled with disappointment, the writing is on the wall for Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman’s stint at Juventus has thus far been plagued by injuries and underwhelming displays on the pitch. On the other hand, he has been able to showcase a better version of himself whenever he plays for his national team.

Therefore, the midfielder is nearing the exit door at the Allianz Stadium, and it appears that he has two suitors in the Premier League if reports are to be believed.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the 30-year-old is wanted at Everton and Newcastle United, with the latter willing to make a move as early as January.

For the Bianconeri, taking Ramsey and his hefty salary off the wage bill would be essential to free up space for new players who can bolster Max Allegri’s midfield.

After playing for more than 10 years at Arsenal, it’s understood why the player is still highly regarded by some of the EPL clubs despite failing to prove his worth in Turin.

Ramsey was one of the most inspiring midfielders during his time with the Gunners, but at this point, we’re unlikely to witness that version at Juventus.

The Bianconeri can only hope that a deal with another club materializes, allowing them to pursue players who are more suitable to the cause.