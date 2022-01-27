Two Premier League clubs trying to snatch Juventus youngster before deadline day

While Juventus fans are awaiting the imminent arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, observers are keeping an eye on the exit door.

Since the start of the January transfer session, Dejan Kulusevski’s name has never been away from the news.

While some were tipping the Swede to leave the club this month, Federico Chiesa’s injury changed the scenery at the Continassa training ground.

But despite the Italian’s absence, Kulusevski hasn’t always featured in Max Allegri’s starting formation.

Moreover, the arrival of another striker could signal even less playing time for the former Parma man.

Therefore, the 21-year-old is once again linked with an exit, and he apparently has suitors in the Premier League.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Everton have now entered the fray for the winger’s signature, alongside Arsenal who have been keeping tabs on the situation for a while.

This season, the Sweden international has featured in 20 Serie A fixtures, contributing with one goal and three assists.

Juve FC say

As we all know, the arrival of Vlahovic will change many things at Juventus and on different levels.

Firstly, the Serbian should immediately cement himself as a starter, meaning that other players (Kulusevski included) will see their playing time decreasing.

Secondly, the vast cost of the operation could force Juventus to balance the books by making some sales.

Therefore, the departure of the former Atalanta man could make some sense at the moment, as we’re talking about a talented youngster who still has value to his name, but is failing to add much for the club.