Samuel Mbangula’s prospects appear increasingly tied to a move to the Premier League, as the winger remains surplus to requirements at Juventus. Despite a promising start to his professional career under Thiago Motta, Mbangula’s opportunities diminished significantly following a managerial change.

The winger was handed his senior debut this season by Thiago Motta, who was impressed by his potential and performances. Under the guidance of the Brazilian-Italian manager, Mbangula frequently featured in the starting line-up and, in several matches, played a pivotal role for the Bianconeri. His pace and direct style added an extra dimension to the team’s attack, and he showed promising signs of development.

However, the situation changed dramatically after Motta was dismissed and replaced by Igor Tudor. The Croatian manager implemented a different tactical system that did not favour Mbangula’s style of play. As a result, the young winger found himself sidelined and spent much of the latter part of the season on the bench.

Getty images

Managerial Change Alters Trajectory

With Tudor now expected to remain in charge for the upcoming campaign, it appears unlikely that Mbangula’s situation at the club will improve. This has left the player in a difficult position, and all indications suggest that a summer departure is the most probable outcome. Juventus are reportedly open to selling him and will consider offers that meet their valuation.

Premier League Interest Grows

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have both expressed interest in signing the winger. Both teams are actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options and view Mbangula as a suitable addition.

For Mbangula, a transfer could offer the chance for regular playing time and a fresh start in a competitive environment.