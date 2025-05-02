Douglas Luiz has been at Juventus for approximately eleven months, but there are increasing suggestions that he may not be part of their plans for the following season. The Brazilian midfielder joined the club as one of the top players in his position in Europe, with the expectation that he would significantly enhance the team’s overall quality.

Although he relocated with his partner, who plays for Juventus’ women’s team, Luiz has not settled well at the Allianz Stadium. His adaptation has proven difficult, and despite efforts from the club to help him find form, his performances have been below expectations. He has continued to struggle and increasingly appears to be misaligned with the tactical direction the team is taking.

The manager who brought him in, Thiago Motta, did not believe Luiz was of the standard required, and the midfielder has yet to convince current coach Igor Tudor that he possesses the qualities needed to be a regular contributor. The club’s focus remains on aligning the squad with the manager’s vision, and as part of this effort, underperforming players are now being considered for transfer.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Luiz is attracting interest from the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United reportedly monitoring his situation. These clubs believe he could make a meaningful impact on their squads and are expected to pursue his signing once the current season concludes.

Luiz appears to be out of step with the plans at the Allianz Stadium, and it would be in the club’s interest to consider offers should a suitable one be presented. The goal is to ensure the squad fully supports the manager’s strategy and that only players who can contribute meaningfully remain. If a compelling proposal arrives, it may well mark the end of Luiz’s time in Turin.