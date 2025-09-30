Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of the brightest talents in world football over the last few seasons, consistently attracting attention for his performances. The Turkiye international has become the focal point of Juventus, wearing the number 10 shirt and serving as the club’s most prominent attacking figure.

Yildiz’s Role at Juventus

Juve regard Yildiz as a central figure both now and in the future, recognising his ability to influence matches whenever he plays. Beyond his on-field contributions, he has also become part of the club’s leadership group, demonstrating his growing importance to the squad. His presence not only boosts the team’s performance but also inspires his teammates, reinforcing his status as a key asset for Juventus.

Despite his integral role, Yildiz continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay 80 million euros for his signature. Both clubs view him as a player capable of improving their squads and providing the quality needed to compete at the highest level.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Commitment to Yildiz

However, Juventus have no plans to sell their star attacker. The report adds that the club would even reject offers reaching 100 million euros, underlining their determination to retain him. Yildiz is considered irreplaceable in Turin, and the club sees keeping him as essential to their ambitions of winning trophies again. Losing a player of his calibre would not only weaken the squad but could also prove extremely costly to replace in the long term.

For Juventus, Yildiz represents more than just a talented footballer. He is a symbol of the club’s present and future ambitions, a player capable of shaping the team’s fortunes in crucial matches. Maintaining his presence at the club is viewed as a priority, ensuring that Juventus can continue to compete at the highest level and build towards success both domestically and in Europe.

Every game Yildiz plays reinforces his value, and Juventus are committed to keeping him at the heart of the team for years to come. Losing him would be a decision the club would likely regret for decades, given the unique qualities and influence he brings to the squad.