Juventus has been eagerly anticipating an official offer from PSG for Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks. While Vlahovic is a key player for Juventus, the club is in need of funds and is willing to sell him for the right price.

The interest from PSG has opened the door for other clubs to enter the race for the Serbian striker. According to a report on Tuttojuve, both Chelsea and Manchester United had been pursuing Victor Osimhen from Napoli but were priced out of a move for him.

As a result, these two English clubs are now turning their attention towards Dusan Vlahovic. This situation creates an auction-like scenario for Juventus, potentially driving up the price for the striker and benefiting the Italian club financially.

With multiple suitors showing interest in Vlahovic, Juventus has a chance to secure a lucrative deal for the player if they decide to sell him. The potential bidding war between PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester United could result in a significant transfer fee for the Bianconeri, which would help them strengthen their squad and address financial needs.

Juve FC Says

With more clubs chasing the signature of Vlahovic, we can be sure we will get the best fee for him.

The Serbian remains a fine player and his poor spell with us has not diminished his value.

But we have secured an agreement to sign Lukaku and the Belgian might perform better if he moves to Turin.

For now, we just need to get the best fee from the departure of DV9 from the Allianz Stadium.