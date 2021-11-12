Two Premier League rivals battling it out for Juventus man

Dejan Kulusevski has been struggling to get regular playing time at Juventus this season and now clubs want to sign him.

The Swede joined the Bianconeri last year after spending the second half of the 2019/2020 season on loan at Parma.

He was one of the key players at the club last season and made significant progress under Andrea Pirlo.

However, he doesn’t seem to excite Massimiliano Allegri and he has been struggling for playing time in Turin.

Reports on Gianluca Di Marzio and Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia say Arsenal and Tottenham want to sign him.

It claims the Gunners are turning their attention towards him after struggling to contact Dusan Vlahovic, while Antonio Conte has always wanted to have him in his squad.

Juve FC says

With Max Allegri at the helm, most of the technically gifted players at Juve would struggle for relevance.

The gaffer loves to use players who are more direct and suit his pragmatic approach to the game.

This has seen the likes of Kulusevski and Weston McKennie struggle to stay relevant in his team.

At 21, Kulusevski deserves to be playing regularly and offloading him for a large fee would be good for both the club and the player.

Selling him in the January transfer window could help Juve raise funds for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in the next summer transfer window.