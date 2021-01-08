Two Premier League teams join Juventus in de Paul race

Liverpool and Leeds United are battling for Juventus target, Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinean midfielder is one of the best players in the current Udinese team, and it is only a matter of time before a top team comes in to sign him.

Andrea Pirlo knows a fine midfielder when he sees one, and he has now told Juventus to make a move for De Paul.

In Italy, the Bianconeri are facing competition from Inter Milan, but Sun Sports is now revealing that Liverpool and Leeds are serious about signing him too.

It says that Marcelo Bielsa is in two minds about when to sign the midfielder.

He doesn’t know if he should move for him this month or wait until the summer.

This dilemma might see him miss out on the midfielder entirely as Liverpool looks to sign him.

The Reds won the Premier League after 30 years last season, and they want to remain as England’s biggest team.

To stay competitive, they want to keep adding quality players to their team, and the report says that De Paul will be excited about a move to England.

Juventus is the biggest team in Italy and one of the biggest in Europe, but they would struggle to compete with English teams financially.

The report adds that Udinese hopes that the competition for his signature will help them sell him for around £40 million.