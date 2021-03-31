Two Premier League teams want Ramsey but he wants European football

Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave Juventus just two years after joining them for free from Arsenal.

The Welshman was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League before his Serie A move.

But he has struggled to replicate his fine form at Arsenal in Turin, partly because he always gets injured.

He is one of Juve’s highest earners and simply has to deliver more than he is doing at the moment.

His poor contribution is one reason why the Bianconeri has been eliminated from the Champions League and is struggling in Serie A.

They will look to improve the players in their squad and Ramsey might return to the Premier League.

Calciomercato claims that he has interest from two clubs in the English top flight.

West Ham and Crystal Palace hope to bring him back to London, but Ramsey doesn’t want to leave Juve for just any team.

He would ideally want a team that is competing in Europe and the report adds that his desire makes West Ham favourites.

David Moyes’ side is in fine form and they might end this campaign inside a Europa League place if they miss out on the top four.