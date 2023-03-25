Samuel Iling-Junior
Two promising Juventus youngsters linked with Chelsea

March 25, 2023 - 6:00 pm

With a plethora of talents pushing for spots with the senior squad, Juventus would certainly struggle to maintain the services of their promising youngsters. After all, the first team has a limited number of slots.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to cash in on some of their most promising talents come summer, and apparently, they won’t be lacking suitors.

According to 90Min via ilBianconero, Chelsea are hoping to bring back Samuel Iling-Junior. The winger had spent nine years at the Blues’ academy before signing for the Old Lady in 2020.

The Englishman earned a promotion from the Primavera to the Juventus Next Gen squad last summer, before swiftly making the jump to the senior squad in October. He has collected 11 appearances in all competitions since then.

In separate news, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that Chelsea had attempted to sign Nicolò Rovella during their frenzy spending spree last January.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old remained at Monza, but he’ll return to Juventus once his loan stint expires at the end of the season.

However, the source believes that Juventus would entertain an offer between 18 and 20 million euros for the former Genoa man. Rovella’s departure would subsequently confirm Enzo Barrenechea’s spot in Turin for another season.

