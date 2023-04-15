Two reasons Filip Kostic struggled against Sporting Club

Filip Kostic was one of Juventus’ poor performers in their match against Sporting Club on Thursday as the black and whites earned a 1-0 win against the Portuguese side in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinals.

The Bianconeri earned an important win in the game and will be looking to do more in the return leg.

Juve is one of the favourites for the competition, but its players must do well if they are to end the competition as champions this season.

In the game against Sporting, some of Juve’s men did not do well and Il Bianconero has now revealed why Kostic struggled.

The report claims, firstly, the Serbian was not too comfortable in the 3-4-3 formation the Bianconeri employed for the game.

Secondly, he looked tired, having played too many games consecutively for the club.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has been one of our best performers this season and continues to show he has what it takes to wear our shirt.

The Serbian does well on his good days and makes life easy for his teammates, which happens often.

We do not need to read too much meaning into his performance against Sporting and we expect him to do better in his next match.