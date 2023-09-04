Following a lengthy injury nightmare, Federico Chiesa is starting to regain his optimal physical condition, delivering scintillating displays on a constant basis.

The 25-year-old is currently reinventing himself as a second striker to accommodate Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. He already has two goals to his name from the first three Serie A fixtures of the season.

Naturally, Juventus would like to maintain the services of their star player and are already working on renewing his contract (expiring in 2025).

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) tells it, there are also two economic reasons behind Cristiano Giuntoli’s determined attempts to renew the player’s deal.

First, the management would like to push the deadline for another year. This would give the Italian giants extra leverage in negotiations in case a suitor emerges next summer.

Second, extending the contract would allow the club to spread the cost of Chiesa’s transfer from Fiorentina over a longer period of time. This phenomenon is known as amortization.

Juventus splashed around 60 million euros to secure the services of the player in 2020. He spent two seasons on loan before making his transfer from the Viola permanent.

Moreover, the source claims that Juventus may have “half a promise” from the player’s agent Fali Ramadani regarding a renewal until 2026.