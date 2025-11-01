Luciano Spalletti will begin his tenure as Juventus manager when the Bianconeri face Cremonese later today. The Italian coach will be eager to make a positive start, knowing that a strong performance in his debut could set the tone for the rest of the season.

Spalletti’s First Match in Charge

Juventus enter the match following a win in their most recent game, ending a winless streak of eight matches. There is a renewed sense of optimism in the dressing room under the new manager, and Spalletti will be aiming to harness that energy to secure another victory. His task is to work with the squad’s top players and ensure that the team maintains consistency and competitiveness.

However, the manager will have to begin his reign without two key players. According to Calciomercato, Lloyd Kelly and Kenan Yildiz are both injured and will not be available for selection against Cremonese. While the club hopes to have them back soon, their injuries are significant enough to rule them out of this opening match under Spalletti.

Squad Depth to the Fore

Juventus possess several high-quality players in its current squad, giving Spalletti options to adjust his lineup despite these absences. The Bianconeri have historically demonstrated that individual players can be replaced without compromising overall performance, and this depth will be important as Spalletti implements his methods and seeks to establish his style on the pitch.

The first match represents an opportunity for the manager to set his mark on the team, but it also comes with challenges. Cremonese are a competitive side and could exploit any weaknesses as Juventus adjusts to new leadership. Ensuring cohesion and focus will be essential, particularly without Kelly and Yildiz, whose presence could have provided additional stability and tactical flexibility.

Spalletti’s debut will therefore be closely watched, as both supporters and analysts will assess how quickly he can instil confidence and effectiveness in the squad. A positive result against Cremonese will provide a strong foundation for his tenure, helping Juventus build momentum in the early stages of his management.