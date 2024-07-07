Juventus winger Federico Chiesa could be heading to Roma, while either Tammy Abraham or Stephan El-Shaarawy could arrive as part of a swap deal.

The former Fiorentina star has been plying his trade in Turin 2020. However, his contract will expire next year, while new Juventus manager Thiago Motta isn’t keen to maintain his services.

Hence, all clues point towards a summer divorce.

In recent days, Roma emerged as the primary candidate to secure the 26-year-old’s signature, with Daniele De Rossi reportedly eager to link up with his compatriot in the Eternal City.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could attempt to include Abraham in the operation.

The Englishman has been playing his football at the Stadio Olimpico since making the move from Chelsea in 2021. His contract with the Giallorossi is valid until 2026.

As the source tells it, Roma values the striker at around 30 million euros, while Juventus would like to sign him on an initial loan deal.

Nevertheless, the main hurdle remains Abraham’s wages. He currently collects 6 million euros per year, but the Romans have been able to count on the Growth Decree to lower the cost.

Moreover, the pink newspaper believes Chiesa is now binding his time as he awaits a more attractive offer, possibly from abroad.

Yet, another report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims Juventus would like to have El-Shaarawy as a counterpart.

The Italy international is a hard-working winger who would suit Motta’s tactical system, explains the source.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old considers Roma his second home and shares a solid rapport with De Rossi. So prising him away from the capital won’t be an easy mission.