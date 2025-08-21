Facundo Gonzalez is expected to leave Juventus during the current transfer window, with two Serie A clubs already showing strong interest in securing his signature. The Uruguayan defender has been with Juventus since 2023, but opportunities in the first team have remained limited, leading the club to consider another loan move to aid his development.

Last season, Gonzalez was sent on loan to Feyenoord but struggled to secure regular playing time. The setback was noticeable, particularly as the campaign did little to advance his progress. In contrast, the 2023/2024 season was more productive, with the defender featuring in 29 league matches during his spell at Sampdoria. This provided valuable experience and showed glimpses of his potential, although Juventus believe further development is needed before he can become a regular part of their squad.

Juventus’ Approach to His Development

Manager Igor Tudor currently has other defensive options in mind, and Juventus have signalled their intention to support his selection decisions. As a result, Gonzalez is unlikely to see consistent minutes in Turin this season. The club recognises the importance of game time at this stage of his career and is prepared to sanction another loan move, provided it ensures he receives regular opportunities to play.

Juventus remain convinced that Gonzalez could play a role in their long-term plans, but another temporary move is seen as the most beneficial course of action. The club will therefore evaluate interested sides carefully, aiming to send him to an environment where he can continue his growth without being limited to sporadic appearances.

Facundo Gonzalez (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Serie A Interest Intensifies

Interest from within Italy has been strong. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Cagliari have emerged as the latest club to express a desire to bring Gonzalez into their squad. However, they face competition from Genoa, who have reportedly tracked the defender for some time and remain keen to secure his services. Both clubs are expected to push for a loan deal, and Juventus will weigh up which destination offers the best pathway for Gonzalez to play consistently.

For the player, the key factor will be joining a club that can guarantee him valuable minutes on the pitch. Another loan could prove decisive in maintaining his development trajectory, ensuring he continues to build on the promise he showed at Sampdoria rather than experiencing another season of stagnation.