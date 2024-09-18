Juventus remains interested in adding Jonathan David to their squad as a free agent at the end of this season.

The striker, whose contract with Lille is set to expire, has been one of the top performers in his position across Europe, attracting interest from several clubs.

While Lille is aware that David is likely to leave, they may be open to selling him in the January transfer window. However, there are no indications that Juventus will pursue him at that time, as they did with Tiago Djalo.

As they prepare to target David for a summer move, other clubs are also showing interest. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli and Inter Milan are both contenders in the race for the Canadian striker’s signature.

Both Serie A clubs have been monitoring David’s performances closely and are expected to compete with Juventus for his signature.

Juve FC Says

David is a top striker, and it is surprising that he will leave Lille as a free agent, but he could be an ideal competition for Dusan Vlahovic.

We should work hard to win the race for his signature and replace Arkadiusz Milik with the North American.