Facundo Gonzalez spent last season on loan at Sampdoria in Serie B, and he is now set for a spell in Serie A.

He will return for pre-season with the rest of the Juventus team, but the defender is unlikely to get game time at the club.

As a result, he will need to leave on loan again, and Juventus is open to this arrangement.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, two clubs in the Italian top flight are already interested in his signature: Verona and Udinese. Both clubs believe the Uruguayan youngster can further develop with them and are willing to add him to their squad.

Udinese seems to lead the race for his signature, with the report claiming that they have agreed to sign him on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent.

In the coming days, his future will be clarified at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Facundo Gonzalez is just 20, so he has a lot more improvement to do. The more game time he gets, the more developed he will become, so sending him out on loan is the best thing to do.