Samuel Iling-Junior is back on the radar of Italian clubs after his impact in Juventus’ last match against Salernitana.

The English youngster had been struggling to get game time for the Bianconeri for several months, with Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiasso remaining the top choices for Max Allegri’s side.

Juve has been keen to ensure they stay in the Serie A title race, so it cost Iling-Junior regular game time as Cambiasso and Kostic performed well.

However, he came on against Salernitana and had a good game, standing out as one of the best on the pitch.

Juve will now look to get the best from him going forward, but he could also be sold or loaned out this month.

Calciomercato reveals that Monza and Sassuolo have inquired with the Bianconeri about the possibility of signing the youngster.

It remains unclear whether they will move for him permanently or on loan.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior showed in the last match that he could be an important player for us, and we probably should get serious about his future.

If he leaves on loan this month, he would return in the summer as a vastly improved player.

But we may need his input in the second half of the season if a player gets injured.