Two Serie A clubs chasing the signature of Juventus youngster

Fabio Miretti, a promising youngster from the Juventus youth team, could potentially be allowed to leave the club on loan in the upcoming season as Juventus continues to pursue other midfielders.

While Miretti has been a success story within the Bianconeri youth ranks, he currently finds himself behind Nicolo Fagioli in terms of relevance, and Nicolo Rovella may also be prioritised ahead of him for the next season.

Additionally, Juventus is hopeful of retaining Adrien Rabiot in Turin beyond the current campaign, which would further limit Miretti’s playing time opportunities.

According to Football Italia, Juventus may consider loaning out Miretti in the current transfer window, before the start of the next season, and two clubs have already expressed their interest in acquiring him.

The report suggests that Monza and Sassuolo are keen on adding Miretti to their squads and are awaiting the green light to secure his services on loan.

Juve FC Says

Providing game time for Fabio Miretti is crucial for his continued development and to ensure he reaches his full potential. If opportunities for regular playing time are not available for him at Juventus, it would be wise to send him out on loan.

Sassuolo and Monza are both reputable clubs known for their ability to nurture and support the growth of young footballers who are eager to make a lasting impact. Either club could offer a suitable environment for Miretti’s development.

To facilitate this loan move and make the necessary decisions, it would be advisable for Juventus to finalise its plans for the summer as quickly as possible. By doing so, they can ensure that Miretti’s future is secured promptly, allowing him to benefit from valuable playing time at his loan destination.