Two Serie A clubs linked with Juventus defender

After a disappointing campaign on a personal level, Merih Demiral’s future at Juventus seems to be bleak.

Moreover, Max Allegri’s return to the club will give a boost for his old favorite Giorgio Chiellini – and perhaps Leonardo Bonucci as well – whilst the Turkish defender hasn’t done himself any favors with his performances at Euro 2020.

Turkey were eliminated from the tournament following three defeats in the group stage, and Demiral scored the first goal of the competition in his own net.

According to reports from Spain via ilBianconero, the former Sassuolo man still has some admirers in Italy, and is being linked with two Serie A clubs.

The report claims that Juventus are working on an exchange deal that would send the 23-year-old towards Atalanta, in return for Robin Gosens’ signature.

The wingback has been one of the best performers for Germany in the group stage, and his brilliant display against Portugal earned him more suitors – with Barcelona being amongst them, if the source is to be believed.

However, Roma represents an alternative solution for Demiral, as José Mourinho could be looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of his first campaign in the Italian capital.

The report claims that the Gialloriossi have asked to sit on the table with the Old Lady’s management in order to discuss a potential deal for the Turkey international.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri aren’t willing to offer any discounts on the asking price which is currently set at 40 million euros, and wouldn’t accept an offer that contains players in exchange.