While Koni De Winter was hoping to lock himself a spot at Juventus ahead of next season, the Conference League ban could sabotage his plans.

The lack of playing football will spark an exodus out of Continassa due to limited playing time. This could include the promising young defender.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus will entertain offers for De Winter in the region of 10 million euros.

The Belgian showed promising signs last season while on loan at Empoli, even though his campaign ended prematurely with an injury.

As the source reveals, almost half of the Serie A clubs are probing for De Winter, but Genoa and Udinese remain in the lead.

The Grifone have just returned to the top flight following a single campaign in Serie B. They finished as runner-ups behind Frosinone. For their part, the Zebrette have a knack for developing talented young players.

The young centre-back rose to the scene in the 2021/22 campaign, taking advantage of an injury crisis. He even started a Champions League match against Chelsea.

Juve FC say

Even if Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro remain in Turin for another season, they would surely depart next summer.

So if Juventus intend to send De Winter away this summer to gain further playing, he should be able to find more opportunities next season.

Therefore, finding the 21-year-old a temporary accommodation would be a better solution than selling him outright.

But sadly, the difficult financial situation could force the club to cash in on some of their most promising young talent.