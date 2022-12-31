Daniele Rugani
Two Serie A clubs reported to be keen on signing Rugani

December 31, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Daniele Rugani is one player Juventus wouldn’t mind offloading in the next transfer window and suitors are beginning to emerge for his signature.

The defender has struggled to earn his Juventus managers’ trust, making it hard for him to play.

He spent time on loan at Rennes and Cagliari and still did not perform well, but he has a deal at the Allianz Stadium until 2024.

This means Juve must decide on his future soon and a report on Tuttojuve claims Sampdoria and Salernitana wants to add him to their squad.

Both sides need January reinforcements and believe he can make their group stronger if they add him to it and Juve will be more than happy to sanction his move away.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been nothing but deadwood at Juve and we need to offload him as fast as possible. Understandably, he is reluctant to leave because he earns a huge salary and will not command that amount at another club.

We could agree to subsidise his pay for the duration of his contract with us so that he can agree to leave.

Offloading him will create a much-needed space in our squad to add new men to it.

