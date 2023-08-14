During last week’s internal friendly between Juve’s first team and the Next Gen squad, Kaio Jorge was the most pleasant surprise of the evening.

The young Brazilian suffered a devastating injury in February 2022 which kept him out of action for around 18 months.

The 21-year-old finally made his return to the pitch against Juventus Next Gen. However, taking part wasn’t enough to satisfy the young man’s thirst.

Kaio was the author of a splendid hattrick that delighted the crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

Obviously, this performance sparked interest from some suitors who are ready to offer the young striker the chance to prove his worth.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Frosinone would be the favorites to sign Kaio in case the Bianconeri decide to send him on loan this summer.

Nonetheless, fellow Serie A newcomers Cagliari are also interested in the Brazilian’s services, as the source tells it.

But on the other hand, Tuttosport believes that Juventus manager Max Allegri insists on keeping the former Santos man in Turin for the time being.

The Bianconeri boss prefers to keep the player under his sight until he fully recovers from his injury.

If Kaio manages to shake off all physical concerns by January, the management would then contemplate a loan move for the second part of the season.

Juventus snapped up the services of the Brazilian youngster in the summer of 2021, beating competition from the likes of Milan and Benfica,