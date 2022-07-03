Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best players Serie A has had when he played for Juventus between 2018 and 2021.

The attacker is a record-breaking goal-scorer, and he proved his class while he was on the books of the Bianconeri.

Juve enjoyed his talents as he scored over 100 goals for them before moving back to Manchester United at the start of last season.

His first season back in England was a success on a personal note, but the Red Devils finished the campaign outside the Champions League places.

He now wants out as he searches for a club that will compete in Europe’s elite club competition.

The former World Player of the Year could now return to Serie A, where at least two clubs want to sign him.

A report on Football Italia says AS Roma wants him on their books as Jose Mourinho looks to add a superstar to his squad.

They have now been joined by Napoli, with the Partenopei hoping he can fire them to trophies from next season.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo raised the profile of the Italian league when he was at Juve, and his loyal fanbase will follow him back in support of the competition if he returns.

However, only the Bianconeri has the financial muscle to pull off such a big transfer, so it is very unlikely that he would return to Roma or Napoli, unless he agrees to take a huge pay cut.