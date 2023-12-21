Juventus is encountering increased competition to sign Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nigerian striker has been in exceptional form in Europe this season, thriving under the management of Xabi Alonso in Germany. Despite his recent move to Leverkusen in the last transfer window, Boniface has quickly adapted to the new competition.

Impressed by his performances, Juventus has been monitoring him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. The plan is to attempt to sell the Serbian striker in the summer and bring in Boniface as his successor if successful.

However, Football Italia reports that Boniface is a sought-after player, and Juventus faces competition from AC Milan and Napoli for his signature. Both Serie A rivals view him as a valuable addition to their squads, with Napoli considering him a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen. The competition for Boniface’s signature adds a layer of complexity to Juventus’ transfer plans.

Juve FC Says

Boniface will play for a bigger club soon, which could be at the start of next season.

If we are serious about adding him to our group, now is a good time to start working on the deal.

If we delay, more clubs will join the race and convince him to join them when this term finishes.