In their hunt for a new defender, Juventus have set their sights on Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior who could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Polish centre-back made a name for himself in Serie A while protecting Spezia’s backline. This earned him a move to North London in January 2023.

However, the 24-year-old couldn’t truly carve himself a starting role with the Gunners, especially with William Saliba and Gabriel forming an excellent partnership at the back.

So with Riccardo Calafiori now set to join Mikel Arteta’s ranks, Kiwior’s playing time could further reduce next term, so the two parties may well opt for a premature divorce.

In recent days, Juventus emerged as a potential destination for the Poland international. After all, the Old Lady was gunning for Calafiori, so the club must now find an alternative after failing to secure an agreement with Bologna.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri aren’t alone in the race, as they’ll be facing competition from their domestic rivals Milan and Napoli.

Similar to Juventus, the two clubs have appointed a new manager this summer, which requires some adjustments to their squads.

The Rossoneri have replaced Stefano Pioli with Paulo Fonseca, while the Partenopei handed the reins to Antonio Conte following a disastrous campaign.

As for Kiwior, his contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2028.