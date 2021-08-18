Dragusin
Two Serie A sides fighting for the signature of Juventus youngster

August 18, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Radu Dragusin is set to leave Juventus on loan this season to further his development.

The 19-year-old will unlikely get regular playing time at the club if he remains and the Bianconeri has now opened the door for him to leave, albeit temporarily.

Andrea Pirlo gave the young defender first-team chances last season as the club looked to convince him to sign a new contract with them.

They also didn’t have Daniele Rugani on their books at the time because he was out on loan.

The persistent injury problems suffered by Giorgio Chiellini also opened up space for him to play.

Now that the team is much stronger, he will struggle to play and a loan move away from the club might be best for him.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is considering sending him out on loan for at least one season before he returns to become a regular in Turin.

Cagliari had looked to be frontrunners for his signature, but the report is claiming that Genoa also wants him.

The Griffin has a fine relationship with Juve which has seen them accommodate several Bianconeri players in recent times, Dragusin would be next if he chooses to join them.

1 Comment

    Reply Martinn August 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    I’m not sure we would’t need him for two seasons

