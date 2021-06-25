Two Serie A sides set to battle it out for Juventus man

Genoa has emerged as another suitor for Gianluca Frabotta and Tuttosport reports that he would certainly leave Juventus this summer.

The left-back is the latest player to break through the Juventus youth system and he was seen as a long-term option to replace Alex Sandro.

However, the report says the Bianconeri has decided to cash in on him and he has interest from two Italian clubs.

Atalanta and Genoa are fighting for the right to have him in their squad next season and the latter is currently winning the race.

Juve has exchanged a lot of players with The Griffins over the last few seasons and they are a club that can guarantee him playing time.

However, the lure of Champions League football with La Dea might also be too good for him to turn down.

At Atalanta, he might get the chance to become the first choice immediately as they are preparing to cash in on Robin Gosens, who continues to shine for Germany at Euro 2020.

The report says the next few days would be important for the 22–year-olds future, but one thing that is almost certain is that he will leave the Allianz Stadium this summer and Luca Pellegrini will replace him in the Juventus squad.