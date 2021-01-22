Two Serie A teams consider bringing Juventus loanee back home

Lazio and Parma want to bring back Daniele Rugani as he struggles in his loan stint at Rennes.

The Juve defender was sent to the French Champions League campaigners after he fell down the pecking order in Turin.

He has also found playing time hard to come by in France because of a nagging thigh problem.

Sportitalia via Football Italia says that both Italian teams need defenders for the second half of the campaign and they are considering bringing him back to Serie A.

Lazio will be without Luiz Felipe for the next two months and they consider Rugani an option that can help them boost their defence for the rest of the season.

Parma wants a new defender also, and they have made Roma’s Federico Fazio their top target, however, they are unable to take on his wages.

One reason why Juve sent Rugani to France is for him to see more game time, and get his value up or perhaps come back ready to start playing for them regularly.

If things remain this way for him, they might be forced to recall him.

Rennes is currently 5th on the French league table, and just 6 points separate them from the top spot, however, Rugani has played only twice for them in all competitions.