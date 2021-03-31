Jordan
Two Serie A teams joins Juventus in the race for Sevilla star

March 31, 2021 - 7:00 pm

Joan Jordán’s future might lie in Serie A as more Italian teams look to sign the Juventus target.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of La Liga’s best talents and Sevilla faces a serious fight to keep hold of him.

He has been a key part of their team this season as coach Julen Lopetegui looks to guide them to a top-four finish.

Juve’s interest in his signature was reported recently and Todofichajes says because of the rumours that the champions want him, Inter Milan and AS Roma have made him a target as well.

Inter is set to win Serie A this season after they pulled 10 points ahead of the Bianconeri.

Antonio Conte’s side will want to build on their current performance next season and want Jordan to be a part of their next registered squad.

Roma wants to become a powerhouse in Italian football again and they have made Jordan a target to build their new midfield around.

The Spaniard has a contract that expires in 2023 and Sevilla will not be forced to sell him when the price isn’t right.

Nevertheless, they are open to doing a deal over his signature and the report says 35m euros will be a good starting point in any negotiation.

