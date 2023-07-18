Tommaso Barbieri is currently one of the most promising young talents at Juventus, and there are high expectations that he will make his breakthrough into the first team in the near future. As a right-back, he had a few opportunities with the Juventus senior team last season, indicating that he is among the players closest to securing a place in the Bianconeri’s senior squad.

However, with Juan Cuadrado’s departure, Juventus is in search of a more experienced right-back to fill the void, which means Barbieri’s chances of regular playing time with the first team may be limited.

As a result, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that two clubs from Serie B, namely Cremonese and Pisa, have expressed interest in signing Barbieri. They see him as a valuable addition to their squads and believe he can contribute significantly to their quest for promotion to Serie A in the upcoming season.

For Barbieri, this presents a crucial opportunity to secure first-team football and further his development as a player. He may consider requesting Juventus to consider the bids from Cremonese and Pisa in pursuit of regular playing time and the chance to make a significant impact at a competitive level.

Juve FC Says

Barbieri is one Next Gen player that we expect to perform well for us if he reaches his full potential and one way he can achieve this is by going out on loan.

If the club has no plans to use him in the first team regularly, then we should allow him to leave on loan before this transfer window closes.