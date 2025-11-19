Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the Juventus players whose future is likely to be away from the club. The striker will become a free agent at the end of this season, and the Bianconeri are seeking to ensure they get the best from him during his remaining time at Turin.

Until recently, it had been widely expected that Vlahovic would leave the club once his contract expires. However, following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival and his confirmation of the striker as the starting forward, reports have suggested that Juventus may make an effort to retain him. Despite this, there remains uncertainty over his future, and several clubs around the world are already preparing to make their move.

Interest from Spain

In Spain, two top clubs are reportedly ready to compete for Vlahovic’s signature as a free agent. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona are interested in the striker as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season, while Atletico Madrid also wants to add him to their squad. Should he run down his contract at Juventus, Vlahovic is poised to become one of the most valuable free agents in world football, and both Spanish sides believe he has the qualities to succeed in their teams.

Vlahovic has yet to make any public statements regarding his intentions, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future. From January onwards, he will be able to engage in discussions with foreign clubs, which could bring him closer to confirming a departure. The lack of a current agreement with Juventus is likely to concern supporters, who are aware that time is running out for the club to secure his services beyond this season.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Position

Juventus continue to hold some hope that Vlahovic will remain at the club, and they will likely work to persuade him to extend his contract. In the meantime, Spalletti can rely on the striker to contribute to the team’s campaign and maintain a high standard of performance. The situation highlights the challenges faced by the club in retaining top talent, particularly when players approach the final months of their contracts.

Ultimately, Vlahovic’s next move will have a significant impact on both his career and Juventus’ plans for the future. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Bianconeri can convince him to stay or whether he will pursue a new challenge elsewhere.