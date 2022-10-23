Adrien Rabiot has been one of Juventus’ standout performers of the season as they battle to return to the top of Italian football.

The Bianconeri have been poor in the last two terms and fans look forward to seeing them embarking on a long winning run.

They have had their resurgence disrupted severally in this campaign, but some of the players have remained in fine form and one of them is Rabiot.

The Frenchman is in the final months of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium and Juve might struggle to get him to sign an extension because of their financial struggles.

This has opened the door for him to leave the club and a report on Todofichajes reveals he could be headed to Spain.

It reveals Atletico de Madrid and Barcelona are both monitoring his situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

It would be great if we could keep Rabiot, but the midfielder made an outrageous salary demand on Manchester United when the Red Devils wanted to sign him in the summer.

If the English club cannot meet his demands, we certainly will not meet them either.

Now is the time to search for a long-term replacement for him in preparation for his departure.