Two Spanish giants linked with a move for Di Maria

Angel di Maria has not yet spent a season as a Juventus player, yet many clubs want to poach him from the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentinian moved to Turin in the summer as a free agent and has been a difference-maker, with Juve now wishing he signed more than a one-year deal.

The World Cup winner remains one of the most impressive members of the Bianconeri team and continues to show he still has more to give to European football.

It seems he will eventually end his playing career back in Argentina, but that will likely not be next season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is attracting the attention of two Spanish clubs ahead of the summer.

It reveals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fancy having the former Manchester United flop in their squad.

This means Juve now faces a tough task in convincing Di Maria to remain with them.

Juve FC Says

We fought off several clubs to add Di Maria to our squad in the summer and must do the same to keep him, but if we do not qualify for the Champions League, it would be hard for him to stay with us beyond this term.