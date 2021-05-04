Two Spanish teams battling Juventus for captain of La Liga side

José Luis Gayà remains a target for Juventus, but the Bianconeri are facing serious competition from top European teams for the Spanish left-back.

The captain of Valencia is one of the players Juve feel can make their team better ahead of next season and they have been watching him.

Alex Sandro remains the only natural left-back at Juve at the moment with the Brazilian struggling with injuries this season.

Adding a new competition for him will likely bring out his best performances which is what Juve needs.

They have lost their league title to Inter Milan, but they will be determined to become the top dogs in Italy again next season.

With that in mind, signing a new left-back has become very important to the club.

Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, however, says the Bianconeri are facing serious competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Gaya.

Both Spanish teams need to strengthen their squads and they have made the Spain international a target.

It also adds that Juve will compete against his current side who is working on renewing his current deal and the possibility of that happening is 95%.

Gaya has been in fine form for Los Che in this campaign and Juve will hope they can beat the competition to his signature.