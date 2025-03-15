Juventus has welcomed the return of two of their injured stars ahead of their upcoming match against Fiorentina tomorrow. Injuries have plagued the Bianconeri for much of this season, leaving them with several long-term absentees. However, despite these setbacks, head coach Thiago Motta has been working diligently with the available players, though the results have not always met the expectations of the fans.

For the crucial match against Fiorentina, Juventus has received a boost with the recovery of two key players. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Nicolo Savona and Francisco Conceicao have both returned to full fitness after their respective injuries and have been included in the travelling squad for the upcoming fixture.

While Juventus possesses a talented squad overall, the team must be cautious not to underestimate any of their opponents, particularly given their struggles earlier in the season. The Bianconeri have already dropped several points this campaign, which has served as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting every opponent. Having Savona and Conceicao available again will be a welcome relief for the team, and their presence in the squad could prove pivotal.

If both players are fully fit, there is a strong possibility they will feature in the starting lineup, as they are expected to be influential figures for the team. Savona and Conceicao are highly dependable players, and their return could make a significant difference in Juventus’s performance. The team will be hopeful that their inclusion will help secure a much-needed victory against Fiorentina and push them closer to achieving their season’s goals.