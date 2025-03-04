Juventus secured another victory against Verona last night, marking their fifth consecutive win in the league. This impressive run of form has made them one of the most closely watched teams in the competition, with both fans and neutrals beginning to believe they could mount a serious title challenge.

Juve remains six points behind the league leaders, but with Napoli and Inter Milan struggling for consistency, the Old Lady could find themselves right back in the race and even go on to win the title. Their resurgence has been built on solid performances, and with some of the best players in the league in their squad, there is a belief that they can achieve even more before the season ends.

Following their latest win, the club shared some interesting statistics on its official website, two of which stand out. The first is that their victory over Verona marks the first time they have won four consecutive home league games at the start of a calendar year since 2021. The second is that Juventus now have 14 clean sheets in the league this season, more than any other team across Europe’s top five leagues. These figures highlight the defensive solidity that has been crucial to their recent success.

While supporters naturally want even more from the team, there is no denying that Juventus are performing better than some would have expected. Their ability to grind out results and remain competitive despite setbacks is a testament to their resilience.

As the season progresses, the team will need all the support it can get. Juventus have shown they have the potential to push for the title, but maintaining this momentum will be key. Fans must continue to back the players as they fight to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football.