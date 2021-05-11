Two strikers targeted by Juventus as potential Ronaldo replacements

Whilst the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains a mystery – especially if Juventus fail to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League – the club has reportedly set its sights on two potential replacements.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady is targeting two players who currently play in France.

The first would be longtime target Arkadiusz Milik. The Pole has been on Fabio Paratici’s radar since last summer, and was once again mentioned as a potential arrival in January.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli bomber ended up joining Olympique Marseille instead, but his stay in Ligue 1 could prove to be a short one.

The southern club won’t be participating in the Champions League next season, and would be willing to break their bond with the former Ajax man for a fee between 12 and 15 million euros.

The other name is a very familiar one for Juventus fans, having been a youth product of the club. Moise Kean broke to the scene as young teenage sensation, but ended up being sold to Everton in 2019.

The Italy international is currently on loan at Paris Saint Germain, but he will eventually return to the Premier League side by the end of the season.

However, the report claims that the 21-year-old doesn’t wish to remain with the Toffees, and will be looking for a way out.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could try to bring him back on loan with an obligation to buy, or perhaps in an exchange deal that might include Turkish defender Merih Demiral.