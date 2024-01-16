Juventus have addressed one of the pivotal questions regarding their title chances this season: will they defeat Sassuolo at home? The Bianconeri have suffered only one defeat this season, and it came at the hands of the Black and Greens. Recognised as one of the most attacking teams in Serie A, Sassuolo consistently poses challenges for Juventus and other opposing clubs.

As Juve strives for the title, this phase of the campaign demands a proactive approach in every game, aiming for victory. It is also a crucial period for all players to elevate their performance levels, a feat successfully achieved by Dusan Vlahovic. Although the Serbian striker hasn’t scored as frequently as desired since joining the club, he made a significant impact by opening the scoring with a remarkable strike just 15 minutes into the game. Subsequently, 22 minutes later, Vlahovic found the back of the net again, this time from a superbly executed free kick.

Sassuolo played well during the first game, but Juventus had a flawless masterplan to counter Domenico Berardi and restrict Sassuolo’s influence in the fixture. In the second half, despite Sassuolo’s attempts to secure at least one goal and pin Juventus in their own half, Wojciech Szczesny’s good form included at least one stunning save, preventing the opponents from scoring.

Federico Chiesa, coming off the bench, secured Juventus’s third goal, sealing a victory on a good night in Turin.