Last season, a host of young Juventus U-23 prospects earned their debuts with Max Allegri’s first team. Nonetheless, the one who truly left his mark on the team and the supporters alike was Fabio Miretti.

The teenager enjoyed a brilliant campaign between the U-23 side and the primavera squad which reached the Semi Finals of the UEFA Youth League. When a late injury crisis hit the middle of the park, the club promoted the youngster who became a regular starter in the final stretch of the campaign.

But as was we all know, Allegri’s midfield is currently overloaded, forcing the management to cut down one or two names before the end of the month.

According to Calciomercato, two suitors have already knocked on the Old Lady’s door, inquiring over the availability of Miretti.

The first club is Venezia who are now back to Serie B following a solitary campaign in the top-tier, while the other side is Lecce who earned a promotion to Serie A.

Unfortunately for Juventus, they have been unable to offload Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo thus far, which could prompt the departure of one or more youngsters.

Nonetheless, Miretti appears to be at a relatively high spot on Allegri’s pecking order. Thus, the management is more likely to entertain loan offers for Nicolò Rovella and Nicolò Fagioli rather than relinquishing the services of the 19-year-old sensation.