Two teams competing for young Juventus fringe player

Gianluca Frabotta looks set to depart Juventus this summer as he has failed to provide serious competition to Alex Sandro for the left-back spot at the club.

The 1999-born Italian has been one of the few players to break through from the Juve youth teams.

He was a part of the squad under Andrea Pirlo last season and had a number of minutes.

He did his best, but he doesn’t look ready for this level and might have to leave to build a career for himself.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttojuve reports that he has clubs looking to sign him and the latest one is Verona.

They are keen to add him to their squad before this transfer window closes, but they are facing serious competition from Atalanta.

The report says they have been informed that La Dea is now leading the race for his signature.

It further states that the Champions League campaigners are close to completing the transfer for the 22-year-old.

The report didn’t report how much either club is willing to pay for his signature, however, transfermarkt values him at €2.50m.

Given his age and potential, Juve will almost certainly demand more than that to sell him.