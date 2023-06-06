Reminiscent of last summer, Juventus will test themselves in glamorous friendlies in the summer while touring in the United States.

The club has already confirmed the US tour that will ensue between the end of July and the beginning of August. The Bianconeri will travel between San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orlando, taking on Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid in high-profile friendlies.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, two Juventus teenagers will join the senior squad on the tour in what will be a golden opportunity for them to gain more exposure.

The source believes that young starlets Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen will take part in the American trip in this summer’s pre-season.

The Turkish forward and the Dutch defender are both 18 years of age. The duo started their campaign with Paolo Montero’s Primavera squad before earning mid-season promotions to Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen.

Yildiz joined the Turin-based giants last season after leaving Bayern Munich’s academy. He immediately cemented himself as the main talisman in the U19 squad.

For his part, Huijsen signed for the Bianconeri in 2021 after attracting some interest during his time at Malaga. The young centre-back has been rapidly climbing through the club’s youth ranks ever since.