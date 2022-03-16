Two top clubs willing to add Dybala to their squad

Paulo Dybala and Juventus have still not found an agreement despite the attacker being months away from being a free agent.

The club will still hold talks with him over a contract extension, but as they hesitate, other clubs are looking to land him.

The former Palermo man remains a key figure in the Bianconeri dressing room and Max Allegri trusts him.

However, he could still reject Juventus’ offer and there are several clubs looking to sign him.

Fichajes.net claims two of the prominent suitors the attacker has are Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Both clubs have been monitoring his contract situation at Juventus and they will not hesitate to make their move for him if it becomes clear he is leaving.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a great servant to this football club, and his desire to remain is commendable.

However, he has to also show some commitment by taking a contract that is incentivised considering his injury record.

It makes little sense to keep him in the squad on a huge basic salary when his fitness is now in doubt.

If he doesn’t accept our offer, then he can join any club willing to offer him more money.