With Juan Cuadrado on the verge of leaving the club, Juventus can longer delay their pursuit of a new right wingback.

Aside from the Colombian, the Bianconeri only have Mattia De Sciglio as a natural option for the role, which certainly isn’t enough for a club with major aspirations.

So according to TuttoJuve, the Turin-based giants have set their sights on Emil Holm who has been one of the best revelations in the current Serie A campaign.

The 22-year-old cemented himself as a regular feature for Spezia before sustaining a Pubalgia injury in February. He has contributed with a goal and two assists in his 20 league appearances this term.

Nonetheless, the source warns Juventus of some stern competition, as the likes of Roma and Inter are also monitoring the player’s progress.

The report suggests a valuation between 8 and 10 million euros, but the price would certainly increase if a tug-of-war erupts between some of the biggest clubs in Italian football.

Juve FC say

Blessed with a strong physique and impressive stamina, Holm is almost the second coming of Stephan Lichtsteiner. He even shares the same determined look that once characterized the former Juventus right-back.

However, both Roma and Inter would use a new wingback, so the Bianconeri must act swiftly and decisively if they’re adamant about signing the young Swede.