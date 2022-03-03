Two top Serie A clubs to compete against Juventus in the race for Genoa starlet

With every season, a host of up-and-coming youngsters emerge at some of the lower-table Serie A sides, attracting the interest of the big Italian boys.

For Genoa, this has become a recurring theme throughout the years. Last season, Juventus managed to poach the signing of Nicolò Rovella from the Ligurian club.

The Italian midfielder will join the Old Lady’s squad next season, but another Grifone player could be following suit on the back of an impressive campaign.

This season, Andrea Cambiaso has been one of the main revelations of Serie A, even if his club lies in the 19th spot in the standings.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will be facing competition from Inter and Napoli for the Italian fullback.

The source adds that the Nerazzurri have even made first contacts with Genoa regarding the matter.

While the Rossoblu would like to maintain Cambiaso beyond the current season, the player is apparently unwilling to renew his contract which expires in 2023.

Moreover, with relegation looming in the horizon, the youngster will surely be looking for greener pastures.

Juve FC say

Young, Italian and talented. Cambiaso seems to fit the bill for Juventus. However, Max Allegri already has a young left-back at his disposal in Luca Pellegrini.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would be better off focusing on a finished article who can immediately replace Alex Sandro starting next season.